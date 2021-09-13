Dinos Building Momentum *Photo Gallery*

With only one loss on the season, the Dinos have churned out a number of solid performances. But, there is no complacency with this group as the unit continues to build on its cohesion.

On Thursday night, the reigning 2A champs came to town and Carbon put together a strong game. The Dinos won the first set, 25-19, to take an early lead. North Summit battled its way back with a 25-23 set, tying it at one. The remainder of the contest remained close, but Carbon prevailed. The Dinos won the last two sets 25-21 and 25-22 to knock off the Braves 3-1.

Madi Orth (14), Lyndee Mower (11) and Janzie Jensen (10) all had double-digit kills. Of those, and the entire team, Mower was the most efficient with a 45.8 kill percentage. Madi also led the squad with five of the team’s 16 aces. As a force at the net, Sydney Orth logged 13 blocks and eight kills.

It was a dig party on Thursday as the Dinos would not go away. Once again, it was Madi that led the team with 19 digs. Mower and Jensen each had 18 while Makayla Pugliese recorded 12 and Sydney 10. Lastly, Benett Peterson facilitated the offense with 24 assists. Full stats can be found here.

The squad then took to the road on Friday night to play Canyon View. Carbon started off slow with a 25-19 loss. The Lady Dinos picked things up in the second set to win 25-18. In a close third set, Carbon held off Canyon View 25-22 to take the lead. The Dinos slammed the door shut in the fourth with a 25-14 thumping to win 3-1.

The Orth sisters had another great game. Sydney recorded 15 kills, 13 digs and eight blocks while Madi tallied 21 digs and 12 kills. Mower was all over the court with her 17 digs and four aces while Peterson added 21 assists and 10 digs.

This week, the Dinos (11-1, 2-0) have two home games. They will host Richfield (3-10, 0-1) on Tuesday and North Sanpete (9-3) on Thursday.