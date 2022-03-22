Dinos Can’t Close Door on Redhawks

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Friday, the Dinos hit the road pointed toward Bountiful to meet the Redhawks on the diamond. Rylan Hart started things off with a triple and then Keaton Rich homered to left for a 2-0 lead.

Later in the third, Hart hit an RBI groundout to make it 3-0. Bountiful then got one back in the third and one in the fifth to pull within one. In the top of the sixth, Dallyn Oneil hit an RBI double to give Carbon some breathing room.

Unfortunately, a lead-off single followed by a walk put two runners on for the Redhawks in the bottom of the seventh. Dallin Maxwell then connected on a pitch and sent it over the left-field fence for a three-run, walk-off homerun. The Dinos failed to close out the contest and lost 5-4.

Oneil was a perfect 3-3 from the plate and Hart finished 3-4 with a double and a triple. Beau Vea went 2-3 while Chet Anderson and Wyatt Falk each went 2-4. The Dinos accumulated 13 hits in the contest, but could only plate four runs.

Next, Carbon (2-5) will host Judge Memorial (1-4) on Tuesday and Juab (5-4) on Wednesday. The latter game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.