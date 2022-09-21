Dinos Can’t Evade Templars

ETV News Stock Photo

The Dinos and Templars were involved in an instant classic on Thursday night. From the very first set, those in attendance knew it would be a good fight. Back-and-forth it went while the teams traded body blows. All tied up at 24, Manti grabbed the next two points for a 26-24 set win.

The Dinos came roaring back in the second set with a 25-16 win. Then in the third, Carbon was up once more, but Manti pulled back to tie it at 24. This time the Dinos found a way to take the set 26-24. With their backs against the wall, the Templars battled ferociously in the fourth. Up 21-13, it looked like Manti was going to easily take the set, but the Dinos were not done.

Carbon went on a massive 10-3 run to make it 24-23. Unfortunately, the Dinos couldn’t complete the would-be epic comeback and lost 25-23. Finally it all came down to the fifth set. The home team ran away with it and took the game 15-7 for the 3-2 victory.

Madi Orth logged a team-high 19 kills while Dani Jensen tallied 12. On the defensive side, Carbon recorded 12 blocks as a team led by Haley Garrish with five and Taylor Secor with four. Makayla Pugliese earned 21 digs followed by Orth with 18, Jenna Richards with 16, Jensen with 12 and Sav Hurst with 10.

Up next, Carbon (9-4, 1-0) will host Grand (3-5, 0-0) on Wednesday before traveling to Emery (6-8, 0-1) on Thursday.