Dinos Can’t Keep Up With Wildcats

On Friday, the Dinos traveled to Kamas to face the undefeated South Summit Wildcats (4-0). South Summit controlled from the beginning, holding on tight to their lead to get the win, 78-55.

Kahner Raby had a nice game, shooting 53% with 16 points and making his presence known in the paint, getting three blocks. Zeke Wilson also played well, filling up the stat line with 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The other Dino players all shot for four and under attempts on the game, scoring a combined 29 points between nine players on 23 attempts. Carbon shot a combined 40% overall on the night.

The Dinos (1-2) will head to Grand County next to face the 2-3 Red Devils on Wednesday. The game will be streamed on etvnews.com/livesports and will begin at 7 p.m. After that ,they head to North Sevier on Friday to face the 1-2 Wolves.