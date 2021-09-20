Dinos Celebrate 2021 Homecoming Week *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon Dinos had a busy week as homecoming was celebrated, beginning Monday and welcoming a full schedule of fun and school spirit.

Each day of the week represented a new chance to dress-up. Monday was Monochromatic Monday, Tuesday was Country versus Country Club, Wednesday featured elderly dressing and Thursday was Decade Day. The week rounded out on Friday, giving the Dinos a chance to wear school colors.

Activities were hosted throughout the week, such as a drive-in movie, a powderpuff football game, a scavenger hunt, a carnival and the annual homecoming parade, which took place on Price’s Main Street on Friday afternoon before the big game.

The homecoming fun ended on Saturday evening with a homecoming chalk dance, which took place at 7 p.m that evening.