Dinos Compete at Days of Thunder

Over the weekend, Carbon took part in the Days of Thunder Tournament. It was another great experience for the young Dinos to continue to compete and sharpen their tools.

Carbon was involved in a close match with Dixie, where Will Carmichael won by pin in 190. Trevor Jones also got a win by decision in 113, 9-5. In 126, Eric Holt was victorious by pin as was Colin Fausett in 144. Kaden Donathan (157) and Gavin Fausett (165) each won by forfeit as Carbon came up just short, 36-33.

The Dinos will continue to hone their craft as they duel Union on the road on Wednesday. Carbon will then head to the Warrior Classic this weekend.