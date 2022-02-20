Dinos Compete at FCCLA Region Conference

The FCCLA region conference was hosted on Friday, Feb. 11. Students of Carbon High School (CHS) were well represented as they secured six gold medals.

These gold medals began with Ally Robertson and Kaydance Scovill in Chapter in Review Display, level 3. Focus on Children, level 2, saw two gold medals for CHS. They went to Allena Ison, December Jensen and Lyndie Richardson as well as Denali Dart.

Landrie and Lanie Anderson earned a gold medal in Hospitality, Tourism and Recreation, level 2, while Mikell Furner, Alyssa Ellis and Alex Callahan received the same honor, but in level 3. The final gold medal for the Dinos was earned by Sydnie Callahan in Leadership, level 3.

Continuing, eight silver medals were awarded. Career Investigation, level 3, had two silver recipients, including Haylee Prescott and Savanna Rasmussen. Easton Hardy, Cedrik Johnson and Carter Richardson earned silver in Entrepreneurship, level 2. Kaylynn Black also earned silver in Food Innovations, level 2, and Megan Tucker earned silver in Job Interview, level 3.

Silver also went to Lindsey Snow and Ella Anderson in Interpersonal Communications, level 3, and Lizzy Blackburn in Leadership, level 3. Kasia Earl was the final silver medal recipient in Repurpose and Redesign. Awards were also earned in bronze by Jadyn Nef in Career Investigation, level 2, and Payton Hopes in Teach and Train, level 3.

Up next, the FCCLA State Conference is slated to take place on March 22 and 23.