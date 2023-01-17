Dinos Compete at North Sevier Tournament

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Carbon loaded the bus and headed over the mountain to take part in the North Sevier Tournament last weekend. Overall, it was a great tournament for the Dinos, who found success and continued to gain experience.

Austin Jones made it to the fifth round where he won by pin in 1:57. In the fourth round, Preston Martinez impressed with a pin in under a minute while Preston Pedroza also won by pin.

Trace Crespin won by pin in the third round as did Cal Peterson. Kayson Peterson made it to the third round, but fell in the match. Meanwhile, Jack Vigor won by pin in the second round.

On Tuesday, the Dinos will be back home to welcome in Richfield for a dual.