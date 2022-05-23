Dinos Compete at State

ETV News tock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Over the weekend, the Dinos traveled to Liberty Parks Courts in Salt Lake for the 3A State Tennis Tournament. While Carbon struggled to pick up a win in the first round, the Dinos were excited for the opportunity to play.

#14 Derrick Jorgensen took on #3 Jaiden Handlon (Rowland Hall) in first singles and fell to the eventual runner-up 6-0, 6-0. In second singles, #13 Branden Scovill lost to #4 Quinn Belknap (Juab) 6-2, 6-0. Then, #15 Cameron Jones faced #2 Andrew Murphy (Rowland Hall) in third singles, but once more the eventual runner-up took it 6-1, 6-2.

#10 Zac Gregersen and Alex Callahan put up a good fight in first doubles, but lost 6-4, 7-5 to #7 B Jacob Cox and Joshua Cox (North Sanpete). Finally, in second doubles, #9 Nathan Bauduin and Garrett Bryner went back-and-forth with #8 Andrew Fee and Brock Maxfield (American Heritage), but ultimately came up short 6-4, 6-4. For full results, click here.