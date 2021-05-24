Dinos Compete at State

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon tennis wrapped up the season at state this past week. Derrick Jorgensen had the best showing in third singles, making it all the way to the semifinals before dropping out of the tournament. He swept Mark Monette (Judge Memorial) 6-0, 6-0 and beat Logan Madsen (Grantsville) 6-1, 6-0 before falling to the eventual champion Dawson Jenkins (Waterford) 1-6, 1-6.

Jack Livingston won 6-1, 6-1 in the opening round of second singles against Boden Chell (Judge Memorial). He then fell in a hard fought battle 4-6, 7-5, 1-6 to Carter Killian (Grantsville). First double partners Leonard Livingston and Branden Scovill defeated the Bulldog team of Brennan Riad and Ryhs Runnels 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 but then fell to the eventual champions in Noah Edgar and Auden Bown (Rowland Hall).

Preston Condie won the first game in first singles but then dropped the next two. He was eliminated by Parker Peterson (American Heritage) 7-5, 4-6, 3-6. Alex Callahan and Garrett Bryner also struggled in second doubles, falling 1-6, 1-6 to Kacen Helston and Josh Jaggi (Morgan).

Waterford won the state title as a team with 26 points. Rowland Hall (22) came in second and Juab (9) finished in third. Carbon took sixth with four points.