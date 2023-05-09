Dinos Compete in 3A State Tennis Play-In

The Dinos tennis team competed in the 3A State Tennis Tournament play-ins on Saturday.

Dylan Black in third singles was the lone winner for the team, beating Juan Diego (6-3, 7-6, 7-5). Cameron Jones competed in first singles and fell to Maeser Prep 5-7, 2-6. Dresden Miller, second singles, faced off with Union and was beaten 3-6, 4-6.

The first doubles pairing of Memphis Howell and Nick Bryner lost to Juan Diego 6-2, 6-7, a 2-7 tiebreaker and 0-6. Finally, Judson Varner and Hayden Todachinnie lost to Grand 0-6, 1-6.

The state tennis tournament is slated for May 12 and 13.