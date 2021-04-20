Dinos Control Emery *Photo Gallery*

Carbon and Emery met on the pitch for the final time on Friday night. The Dinos took an early lead off a penalty kick and never looked back. They controlled the game and minimized the Spartan opportunities.

Carbon added two more goals in the second half and went on to win the game 3-0. Eli Beecher, Noah Bradford and Merrick Morgan each scored for the Dinos while Max Lancaster and Zach Chappell added assists.

Emery (6-8, 4-4) will host San Juan (1-9, 1-7) on Tuesday for senior night and then head to Grand (8-0, 8-0) on Thursday. The Dinos, on the other hand, will host South Sevier (1-8, 1-6) on Tuesday, also for senior night, and then head to Blanding to play San Juan on Thursday.