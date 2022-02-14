Dinos Control Spartans *Photo Gallery*

The Dino-Spartan matchup resumed on Friday as the teams met in the season finale. Before the game was underway, the Spartans recognized their two seniors, Kysen Curtis and Ryker Jensen. The contest then commenced and Carbon was first to the party. The Dinos scored all their early points in the paint and doubled up the Spartans 14-7 after the first eight minutes.

Carbon maintained control throughout the game and lead by as many as 15. Emery made a late push but it was too little too late. The Dinos went on to sweep the Spartans 56-49. Wade Stilson did all he could and recorded a game-high 20 points. Brett Rasmussen added another 14 points, but the Spartans were inconsistent on the offensive end.

The Tram Electric Player of the Game went to Rylan Hart, who was all over the court. He scored 17 points and recorded three blocks and countless rebounds. Braxton Stevenson also played a solid game and finished with 15 points.

The teams now await their playoff seeding, which will be released on Saturday morning. Check back with ETV News for seeding and playoff matchup information.

Photos by Dusty Butler