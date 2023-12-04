Dinos Crack Top 10 at Panguitch Invitational

Over the weekend, the Dino wrestlers traveled to Panguitch for a 25-team tournament. In the end, Carbon earned ninth place with a team score of 417.5.

Starting with JV, Ben Simms had a first-place finish in the 119-123 weight class, pinning both of his opponents. Timothy Varndell also won both of his matches, taking a first-place tournament finish in weight class 134-137. Lastly for the first place JV athletes, Jack Vigor was number one in the 147-153 weight class.

For varsity, Ashdyn Densley placed sixth in the tournament in the 106-weight class. In 113, two Dinos, Hayden Hunt and Gage Lefler, placed eighth and ninth, respectively, in the tournament. Trevor Jones had an unfortunate injury during the match for third place in the 120-weight class, but still took a respectable fourth place finish.

In the 138-weight class, Brax Tapia had a solid tournament showing, losing only the championship match to take home the silver. Preston Martinez won his seventh place match in the 150-weight class while Eleke Lang won by decision in his ninth place match in the 157 class. Rounding out the top ten Carbon finishes was Gavin Fausett, taking the seventh position in the 175 class.

The Dinos’ next meet will be against Grand on Tuesday. The meet will be streamed online at etvnews.com/livesports at 6 p.m. Following, the Dinos will host the Dave Smith Memorial Tournament this weekend.