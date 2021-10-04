Dinos Cruise on Senior Night, Excel in Region Tournament *Photo Gallery*

Thursday marked senior night for the Lady Dinos as Carbon faced Millard. The Dinos smoked the Eagles in the contest, 5-0.

Lindsey Snow swept first singles 6-0, 6-0 while Lizzy Blackburn dominated 6-1, 6-0 in second singles. In third singles, Audrey Hatch won 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Kaydance Scovill and Laurie Parry won 6-2, 6-4 in first doubles while Alyssa Ellis and Ella Anderson won 6-2, 6-1 in second doubles.

The team then headed to the region tournament over the weekend. The Dinos had an impressive showing as Carbon was featured in all five championship matches. Blackburn was named the region champ in second singles as was Lieke Vervweij in third singles and Ellis and Anderson in second doubles. Snow took second place in first singles while Scovill and Parry lost a close one in the championship 6-4, 5-7, 2-6.

The Dinos will now get ready for the state tournament this weekend.