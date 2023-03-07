Dinos Dance the Night Away

The Dinos suited up in their best on Friday evening as the Carbon High School (CHS) 2023 junior prom took place.

Prom goers, family members, friends, CHS staff and more gathered in the school’s gymnasium that evening to begin the fun. An introduction of each junior prom member was followed by the signing of a mirror. A promenade commenced, which was quickly followed by a choreographed dance by the junior class.

The crowns were brought out afterward to officially announce the 2023 prom royalty. The court consisted of Adda Bradford, Allie Smith, Dallin Bryant and Cole Callahan. The 2023 prom king was Spencer Hepworth and his queen was Fortune Ward.

A parent’s dance took place after the crowning, followed by all but the students and staff being escorted out of the gymnasium in order to allow the students to enjoy the rest of their evening.