Dinos Defeat Rabbits

The Dinos took to the court on Wednesday evening to open the 2022 basketball season against the Delta Rabbits. Carbon brought its A game in the first quarter, smoking the Rabbits and jumping out to a 18-5 lead.
Delta fought back in the second quarter to provide a tighter contest, outscoring the Dinos by a lone bucket, but Carbon still has a cushion going into the half, 30-19. The Rabbits tried to rally in the third, but Carbon continued to extend its lead. The teams saw an even fourth quarter, but the Dinos came out on top 61-44.
Dino Zeke Wilson led the scoring, earning 19 of the team’s 61 points. He added six rebounds, one assist and one steal to the stat sheet in the win. Wilson was followed by fellow Dinos Cole Cripps and Chet Anderson with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Cripps was all over the court, tallying nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Up next, the Dinos (1-0) will travel to take on Union (1-0) on Friday. The team will then host North Sanpete on Nov. 22 before taking a break for Thanksgiving.