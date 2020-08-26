MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Dinos Dominate in First Region Matches

Dinos Dominate in First Region Matches

ma21-1.jpg

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon was on the road on Tuesday to face Grand and San Juan.

The Lady Dinos found success against Grand, taking the matchup 4-1. Lindsey Snow won first singles 6-4, 2-6, 6-3. Lizzy Blackburn took both her sets by a score of 6-3. In third singles, Nicole Swasey lost a close one 4-6, 6-7 (5-7 tiebreaker). Alex Cartwright and Kaydance Scovill returned to their winning ways with 6-2, 6-1 sets. Carbon found the edge in second doubles as well where Alyssa Ellis and Laurie Parry won 6-1, 6-3.

The momentum stayed with Carbon as they headed to play the Lady Broncos. Snow was back at it, winning 6-0, 6-1 in first singles. Swasey moved up to second singles and won 6-2, 6-1. Blackburn also found success in third singles with a 6-0, 6-2 victory. Cartwright and Scovill were perfect in second doubles 6-0, 6-0 while Ellis and Parry rounded off the day with another win 6-2, 6-0. Carbon swept San Juan 5-0.

The Lady Dinos will remain on the road to play Gunnison on Thursday.

scroll to top
WordPress Video Lightbox
X
X