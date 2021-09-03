Dinos Dominate on Courts *Photo Gallery*

Carbon had a busy day on the courts as the Dinos played Grand and San Juan on Tuesday. The Lady Dinos had little difficulty with either team, absolutely dominating the matches. Collectively over the 10 matches, Carbon only lost four games.

Lindsey Snow (first singles), Lizzy Blackburn (third singles) and Kaydance Scovill and Laurie Perry (first doubles) all went a perfect 6-0, 6-0 in both their matches. Lieke Werveij had no problems in her contests, taking each of them 6-1. Alyssa Ellis and Ella Anderson won both their matches as well in second doubles as Carbon swept Grand and San Juan 5-0.