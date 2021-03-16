Dinos Dominate on the Track, Emery Boys Take Second

Photo courtesy of Jimmy Jewkes

Carbon, Emery, Green River and Pinnacle were all excited to get the track and field season going at the Red Rock Invitational down in Moab over the weekend. Not even the snowy, rainy conditions could dampen the teams’ spirts.

The Lady Dinos showed that they are ready with a dominating performance over the rest of the pack. Carbon won the girls’ division with 229 points while Grand finished in second with 85 points and North Sevier came in third with 67 points. Emery finished fifth with 24 points while Green River ended in eighth with 10 points and Pinnacle took ninth with four points.

“That’s the most points we’ve put on the the track in my 15 years,” said head coach Jimmy Jewkes. “We had standout girls across the board.”

Lady Dinos Eminie Elliott, Lyndee Mower and Mia Crompton finished in first, second and third, respectively, in the 100 meter. Elliot, Kinlee Lewis and Kenidee Gunter then took second, third and fourth in the 100 meter hurdle. Carbon also won the 4×100 and 4×400 relays.

Beverly Lancaster (CHS) took second in the 1600 and 3200 meter race. Freshman Sophia Taylor (CHS) took second in the 800 meter while Haley Guymon (EHS) finished in third. Guymon later finished first in the javelin throw.

Kayla Lee (CHS) took second in discus with teammates Miriah Salee in third and Lizabeth Pugliese in fourth. Lee also took second in shot put as did SayDee Johnson (CHS) in the long jump.

Carbon had two state qualifiers as well in Haley Prescott and Kinlee Lewis, who finished first and second in the high jump, respectively.

On the boys’ side, Jess Christiansen (EHS) won the 1600 meter race while Maddox Christman (EHS) finished on top in the shot put. Emery’s Treven Brazier edged out Carbon’s Ryker Childs by less than a second in the 110 hurdles. Both were good enough times to qualify for state. Childs returned the favor in the 100 meter sprint with his win over Brazier by less than a tenth of a second. Childs also finished first in the high jump.

Bowden Robinson (CHS) took second in javelin while Derek Canterbery (EHS) finished in second in the discus. Michael Schmitz took first in the high jump for Pinnacle. In the 3200 meter race, Dinos Kobe Cruz, Easton Humes and Braxton Ware finished 2-3-4. Emery won the 4×400 relay.

Carbon also won the boys’ division with 112 points. Emery came in second with 86.5 points followed by Monticello in third with 72.5 points. Pinnacle took seventh with 24 points while Green River ended in tenth with two points.

Up next, Carbon will host a meet on Saturday.