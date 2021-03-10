Dinos Dominate Timpview *Photo Gallery*

The Dinos had no problems finding their groove against Timpview on Friday afternoon. Carbon struck for two runs in the first before piling on nine runs in the second and seven more in the third. The mercy rule was applied after five innings as the Dinos took this one 19-2.

Keaton Rich blasted another home run and finished 2-3 with four RBIs at the plate. Rylan Hard and Jordan Wright went a perfect 3-3 and 2-2, respectively, while Jordan Fossat added three RBIs and a double in his 2-4 effort. Along with grabbing two hits in the batter’s box, Cooper Schade started on the hill and pitched three innings of one-hit ball and struck out five batters. Cayden Steele pitched a scoreless fourth while Brayton Neilson closed out the game in the fifth. Carbon combined for 16 hits in the contest.

The Dinos (3-1) will open up region play on the road against South Sevier (3-1, 2-0) on Tuesday and then host the Rams on Wednesday. Then, Carbon will make up a game at Cedar (1-4) on Thursday before heading to the Desert Hills Tournament this weekend.