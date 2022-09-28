Dinos Down Spartans in Second Half

ETV News stock photo by Jamie Swank

The rivalry between Carbon and Emery heated up on Tuesday afternoon with the second meeting on the pitch between the teams. The Dinos got the best of the Spartans (6-0) in Price earlier in the month and were looking for the season sweep.

Emery was better prepared on its home turf as the team only trailed 1-0 at the half. The Spartans broke through in the second half, but could not keep the Dinos off the board. Carbon scored twice more for the 3-1 victory.

Kinley Cowdell led the charge with two goals while Amiah Timothy added a goal of her own. Tallying assists for the Dinos were Shalyce Rahaula, Beverly Lancaster and Kacie Brady. Carbon’s defense was stout as Emma Flemett only needed five saves in the win. Meanwhile, Kaylee Mayne was the lone goal scorer for the Spartans.

The Dinos (10-4-1, 5-2) will wrap up the regular season at home against Grand (1-6, 0-5) on Thursday. Emery (4-11, 2-5), on the other hand, will head to Canyon View (12-3, 7-0) for its season finale.