Dinos Earn Second at Region Drama

The Carbon Dinos continue to excel in end-of-year competitions. Recently, the Carbon High School (CHS) drama department was congratulated for earning second place overall in the Region 12 competition.

Carbon’s one-act play “This is a Test” took second place, while Ian Kranendonk won best actor for his role in the one-act. Continuing, the Dinos’ one-act ensemble secured the award for best ensemble. In individual standings, scoring began with Emma Holm, who took third place in humorous monologue.

Allena Ison and Brad Sweeney took fourth place together in contemporary scenes. They were joined when Kranendonk scored once again, accompanied by Joyce Davis, earning fifth place in the same category.

In pantomimes, Taylorann Dalpiaz secured third place. In musical theatre, the duo of Holm and Denali Dart took third place, joined by fellow Dino T’Kiah MacArthur, who earned seventh. Finally, in costume design, Brooklyn Tweddell took third place while Reeanna Morrey was victorious in first.