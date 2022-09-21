Dinos Edge Out Wildcats

Richfield was in town on Monday afternoon for the final regular season match of fall. Lindsey Snow had no problems in first singles as she won 6-0, 6-1. Elizabeth Blackburn also sweep her second singles opponent with a 6-4, 6-2 victory. It was a dogfight in third singles, but Ella Anderson ended up on the wrong side, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6).

Meanwhile, first double partners, Hannah Ludington and Isadora Netto overcame a sloppy first set to come back and win 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. Lastly, Audrey Hatch and Lyndie Richardson came up short in second doubles 6-3, 6-2. The Dinos improved to 8-1 on the year and 8-0 in Region 12 with the 3-2 win over Richfield.

They will now prepare for the region tournament on Wednesday which will take place in Monroe and Richfield.