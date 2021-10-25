Dinos Exit in Roosevelt

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon played a familiar team, Union, on Friday night to begin the state playoffs. The two squads competed back in the fourth game of the season when the Cougars topped the Dinos 38-6 in Price. Unfortunately for the Dinos, the rematch looked similar to the first meeting.

Union scored three touchdowns and a field goal in the first half to lead 23-0 by the break. The Cougar defense remained tough and kept the Dinos off the board. Union would find a couple more scores to bounce the Dinos from the tournament 37-0.

Carbon’s season has come to a close with a 2-8 overall record, including a 0-5 record in region play.