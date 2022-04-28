Dinos Explode in 4th

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Dinos were back on the diamond on Wednesday when Providence Hall came to town. Wasting no time, the Lady Patriots immediately got on the board with two runs in the first. Carbon quickly counterpunched with four runs in the bottom half, capped off by Haven Byerly’s two-RBI double.

Tenley Madsen then found her groove in the circle and delivered three scoreless innings. The offense went on to put the game away in the bottom of the fourth. Carbon demonstrated its patience at the plate, taking six free passes in the frame. In fact, the Dinos would score 12 runs, without a recorded out, and take the contest by mercy rule 17-2.

Stevie Oman finished 2-2 with a double and three RBIs while Gabrielle Vasquez went 2-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Also tallying two ribbies were Gia Bruno and Madsen while Brielle Sandoval finished 2-2 at the plate. Madsen picked up the win and gave up two runs on five hits and one walk.

Carbon (18-4, 5-1) will next travel to play Canyon View (8-9, 3-2) on Thursday.