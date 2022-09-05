Dinos Fall Apart in Second Half

ETV News stock photo by Jamie Swank

Carbon welcomed North Sevier on Friday night. After a scoreless first quarter, the Wolves scored the first touchdown of the game.

Carbon came back with a touchdown drive of its own, capped off by an 18-yard run from Wyatt Falk. North Sevier then came back with another score to go up 13-7.

The Dinos executed a great two-minute offense and scored with four seconds remaining in the half on a six-yard pass from Falk to Ashton Ferguson. Carbon held a slight 14-13 lead at the break.

North Sevier then dominated the second half and scored four unanswered touchdowns. Carbon added a couple of scores late, but came up short 45-24.

The Coal Bowl moves to Castle Dale this week where the Dinos (2-2) will take on their rivals, the Spartans (1-2). Be sure to catch all of the action live on ETV Channel 10 and etvnews.com/livesports.