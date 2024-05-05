Dinos Fall in Double-Header to End the Season

The Carbon Dinos hosted the North Sanpete Hawks on Friday for their second matchup of the series. The Hawks came out strong, scoring three runs in the first inning. After a couple scoreless innings, Carbon was on the board, scoring two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

With the Hawks in the lead, 3-2, they would tack on two more runs in the sixth and seventh inning. With one last at bat for the Carbon boys, they would score two runs, but unfortunately, they couldn’t get the tie to go into extra innings. The final ended at 5-6 in favor of the Hawks, with a valiant effort by the Dinos.

Jace Barlow was solid in the batter’s box, going three for four. Barlow would end the game with a triple and two RBIs. Michael Vigil was on the mound for the entire game, finishing with six strikeouts and would also have a triple in the game. Tyrus Madsen and Diego Vega would both have an RBI for Carbon.

Carbon would start a double header, to finish up the three-game series with the Hawks. The boys would get two runs in the first inning to start the game. The Hawks were still feeling good from the last game and put up five runs in the top of the second inning, giving them the lead.

After a couple scoreless inning, Carbon would add one more run to the scoreboard. The game would come down to the last couple at bats for the Dinos. Though they would get runners on and in scoring position. The Hawks defense played well enough to not allow any runs scored. The game and season would end for the Dinos with a score of 3-5. The Carbon boys had a great season and should keep their heads held high.

Maizen Prichard would finish the year leading his team with a .429 batting average. He also led in hits with 36 and runs with 23. Prichard and Vigil led the team in steals with 10. Barlow had a big year with the bat, leading the team with a .495 on base percentage. He also led in home runs with four and RBIs with 28. Barlow also led the team in double with 13. Barlow and Vigil led the team in triples with three apiece.