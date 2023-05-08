Dinos Fall in Quarterfinals

The quarterfinals of the 3A State Soccer Tournament were hosted on Saturday, with #5 Carbon traveling to face #4 Morgan.

The Trojans took advantage at their home field and netted three quick goals in the first. Trailing 3-0 at the break, the Dinos came out looking for an answer.

Carbon’s Dylan Curtis connected with the net in the second, but it was not enough as Manti scored two more to take the 5-1 win. The loss knocked the Dinos out of the tournament while the Templars will advance to the semifinals.

Carbon finished the season 9-4 overall and 6-2 in Region 12 play. The Dinos were also named region co-champions, sharing the title with Emery.