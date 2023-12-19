Dinos Fall in Region Opener

The Dinos traveled to North Sanpete for their first region game of the year against the Hawks on Friday.

The Dinos had the small lead by the end of the first. During the second quarter, the Hawks went on a scoring spree with 24 in the quarter. At the half, the score was 36-30, North Sanpete.

During the third quarter, the Dinos couldn’t seem to score as North Sanpete held them to just six points. The Hawks’ scoring continued until the end of regulation as they would pull out the win, 66-49.

Ryker Butler had a big defensive presence as he recorded three blocks, five boards and eight points on four shots. Rydge Butler scored nine for the game, adding on three rebounds and a steal.

Zeke Willson had three assists on the night to go along with with nine points. Kahner Raby ended the game with seven points, four rebounds and a block. Dominic Cowan had a nice shooting night, going 3-4 with six points.

The Dinos will have another big region game against the Juab Wasps (5-2) on Wednesday before the holiday break.