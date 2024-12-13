Dinos Fall in Region Opener Against Juab

The Carbon Dinos made their way to Juab on Thursday night for their first region game of the season against the Wasps. The Wasps were coming off of a 30-point loss to the Payson Lions. Carbon was coming off of their first win of the season over the Grand County Red Devils.

The Wasps came out with the six-point lead after the first quarter on their home court. The Dinos stayed close to them, not allowing them to break away on a big run, as the half ended with Juab in control, 31-21.

Carbon came out in the third quarter, scoring 22 points, finding the basket well. Unfortunately, the Wasps would put up 27 in the same quarter, extending their lead to 15 points. Juab continued to add to their lead in the fourth and the Dinos would fall in the first region game, 82-52.

Cannon Mortensen led the team with 12 points, followed by Carter Warburton, ending his night with nine. Kyler Orth and Ty Mortensen finished the game with six each, followed by Rydge Butler with five. Charles Tima, Caleb Sorenson and Evan Lancaster had four points apiece in the game, as the Dinos fall to 1-7.

The team will host their next game at Carbon High School on Dec. 18. They will be set to face the Delta Rabbits for another region matchup. The Rabbits on 7-1 on the season, with their only loss to South Sevier.

The game will be broadcast live at ETVNews.com/LiveSports.