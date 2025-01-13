Dinos Fall on the Road Against Falcons

The Carbon Dinos boys’ basketball team traveled to Cedar City for a region matchup against the Canyon View Falcons. The Falcons were sitting atop the region standings with a 4-1 record. Carbon was still seeking their first region win of the season.

Carbon was looking good in the first quarter, scoring 19 points offensively. Canyon View still had the upper hand, as they scored 26 points to start things off. The second quarter is when the Falcons had a big run, outscoring the Dinos 20-7, giving them a comfortable lead by 20 points going into the half.

The Carbon offense had troubles getting things going in the second half, as Canyon View held the team to 11 points. The Falcons went on to get the big win, 79-37.

Maxwell Carlson led Carbon’s scoring with 12 points. Cannon Mortensen followed with 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Ty Mortensen finished the game with six points, four rebounds, two assists and a block. Carter Warburton ended with six points as well, with five assists and a steal.

Carbon will look to bounce back after a three-game skid, as they travel to Mt. Pleasant to face the North Sanpete Hawks on Wednesday, Jan. 15.