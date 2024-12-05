Dinos Fight Hard in Overtime Loss

The Carbon High basketball team traveled to South Sevier on Thursday for a non-region game against the Rams. The Rams have wins over Delta and North Sevier early in the season, as well as a close loss to the Richfield Wildcats. Carbon is coming off a tough loss on their home court against South Summit.

The teams matched up well together, with the Rams taking the lead after the first quarter by two points. The second was another back-and-forth scoring affair, ending the first half with the score of 25-29, in favor of South Sevier.

Carbon defense stepped up in the third quarter, holding the Rams to six points. As the teams began the final quarter in regulation, the score was tied at 35. Both team’s offenses were looking to close out the game, in a thrilling quarter, where both teams showed heart and determination.

The Dinos and Rams would end the fourth with 19 points each, evening the score at 54, as the game would head for overtime. Carbon had a great battle, trying to secure their first win of the season, but would fall short, falling to South Sevier. They outscored the Dinos by four in OT, ending the game, 69-65.

Kyler Orth had an excellent game, leading the team with 26 points, finding the net from beyond the arc three times. Evan Lancaster followed with 10 points, Rydge Butler contributed nine, Cannon Mortensen and Logan Bennet had seven and Ty Mortensen finished the night with six.

The Dinos fall to 0-3 early on and will travel again on Friday, this time to Panguitch. The Bobcats will be hosting the 2A/3A preview tournament throughout the weekend of Dec. 6-7. After the tournament, the Dinos will host the Grand County Red Devils for a home game in Price on Dec. 10.