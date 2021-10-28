Dinos’ Fight Never Ceased *Photo Gallery*

On Thursday morning, the Dinos were pitted against Layton Christian Academy (LCA) in the consolation semis. The Lady Eagles came out firing and jumped in front 25-18. Carbon made it close in the second set, but LCA continued with its momentum to take it 25-22.

Fast forward to late in the third set, the Lady Dinos were down 24-20. Facing elimination, Carbon dug deep and withstood four match points to tie the game at 24. The battle ensued with the squads trading points until the Dinos broke through, 28-26, to stay alive.

The fourth remained tight as the teams traded blows. Once again, it was all knotted up at 24 as the tension continued to build. Unfortunately, LCA stole the match with the next two points, defeating Carbon 26-24 (3-1).

Carbon’s season has come to an end with a 21-8 overall record. The Dinos finished second in Region 12 at 5-3.