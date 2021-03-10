Dinos Fill Courts with Seniors

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Carbon tennis team will fill its top seven spots with returners this year, including six seniors. “We have a mature team,” commented head coach Pete Riggs. “We have good leadership and some good players that have good experience.”

Some of those players include Preston Condie, Derrick Jorgenson, Jack Livingston, Leonard Livingston and Alex Callahan, all of which played on varsity last year.

“Those five will be my core because they have been involved the longest. They are all pretty solid players.” Riggs continued, “We also have newer players that are first years this year that are looking really good.”

Another new addition is assistant coach Fehlberg, who is coming over from Emery. These pieces mean a region title is certainly in the conversation, especially with the number of returning players.

“I have high exceptions because of the quality of kids we have on our team. I think we can win a lot,” said Riggs. “It’s very, very possible for us to win the region. I’m excited.”