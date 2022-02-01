Dinos Finding Their Stride *Photo Gallery*

Winners of four of their last five, the Dinos are putting things together at the right time. They faced a familiar foe, Grand, on Friday night and were ready for the challenge.

While the score did not indicate it at halftime, 34-20, it felt like a close game. That was soon put to bed in the third quarter when the Dinos erupted with 21 points to Grand’s eight. Carbon promptly added another 27 points to complete the beatdown, 82-40.

The Tram Electric Player of the Game was Rylan Hart with his 21 points, six rebounds and two blocks, all team-highs. Chet Anderson and Braxton Stevenson each added 13 points while Jordan Fossat tallied 11 points. Stevenson was key in the early going, creating fast breaks off of steals. He finished the night with four of the team’s 10 steals.

Two huge games await the Dinos this week. Carbon will get another shot at Canyon View (6-12, 3-1) on Wednesday in Cedar City. The Dinos will then face Richfield (7-10, 3-2) on Friday. The latter game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.