Dinos Finish With Good and Bad

Carbon volleyball came into the season with little experience, but showed moments and flashes of greatness. That effort was rewarded with a first-round bye and the #8 seed, which meant that the Dinos would take on #9 Union, the defending champs, in the second round of the state tournament.

Unfortunately, the Dinos could not find their footing as they fell 25-16, 25-19 and 25-17. The loss sent them into the consolation bracket, where they took on #16 Juab. Still reeling from the previous three-set sweep, the Dinos did not show up in full force in the opening set. The Wasps took advantage with a 25-22 win.

Carbon regrouped, however, and dominated the second set 25-13. The third set was an absolute dog fight, but the Dinos dug deep and pulled out the 30-28 win. They went on to take the fourth 25-20 to defeat Juab 3-1.

Next up came the #4 Cowboys. Carbon continued on its roll with a 25-18 win in the first. Grantsville answered back with a 25-18 win in the second to make it 1-1. While the next two sets were close, both went to the Cowboys by the same score 25-22. That ended the Dinos season with a 16-12, 4-4 record.