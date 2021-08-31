Dinos Fly Through Dixie Tourney

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Dinos had a busy weekend after traveling to play in the Dixie Flyers Tournament. Fatigue can be a problem when a team plays six games in two days, but if the Dinos felt it, they certainly did not show it. Carbon stormed through the first day of the tournament, taking down Pine View, Millard and Spanish Fork all by the score of 3-1.

Then, on Saturday, Carbon swept Kanab with a 3-0 win. The Dinos next played the hosts, Dixie, and knocked out the Flyers 3-1. In the final game of the tournament, Carbon faced Hurricane. The Dinos breezed through the first set 25-13, but stumbled in the second set 25-15. It was all Carbon from then on out as the Dinos won 25-19 in the third and 25-17 in the fourth set. Incredibly, Carbon went a perfect 6-0 in St. George.

Sydney and Madi Orth lead the team in kills so far this season. Madi had a career-high 17 kills against Kanab while Sydney mixed in the kills and blocks. Janzie Jensen again was strong in the middle while Lyndee Mower continues to do a little bit of everything. She tallied 32 digs and 13 kills against Hurricane.

Carbon (8-0) is excited to play for the first time in front of home fans. The Dinos will get that opportunity on Tuesday against Union (2-2). Then, on Thursday, they will open region play in Moab at Grand (3-4).