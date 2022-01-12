Dinos Frustrate Falcons *Photo Gallery*

The region schedule began on Friday night as the Dinos welcomed in their new region opponent, Canyon View. Carbon came out in a full-court press, which suffocated the Falcon attack. The Lady Dinos took full advantage to go up 14-3 after one quarter and 24-10 at the half.

Things turned chippy in the second half as frustration continued to mount for the Falcons. The scoreboard did the talking for Carbon as it went on to win 46-28.

Mady Orth scored a game-high 15 points on one shot attempt and finished 13-16 from the charity stripe. Sydney Orth led the Dinos with seven points and three steals as Carbon tallied 14 steals as a team.

Carbon (10-4, 1-0) has a difficult test coming up on Thursday when Richfield (12-2, 1-0) comes to town. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.