Dinos Get First Region Win Against Rabbits

The Carbon Dinos had their third region game of the season on Wednesday night against the Delta Rabbits. The game was intense from start to finish as the athletes were playing aggressive defensively on both sides, making for an entertaining four quarters.

The game was tied up at the end of the first quarter, 13-13. The Rabbits were getting good looks, but couldn’t find the bottom of the basket in the second, as the Dinos would lead Delta by ten at the half.

The Dinos kept working hard, seeking a region win. The Rabbits would make a valiant effort to try for a comeback, but it was too little, too late as Carbon would win the game 57-51.

Zeke Willson led the team in scoring with 18 points and three steals on the defensive side. Ryker Butler had a double-double, scoring 13 and snagging up 13 rebounds. Kahner Raby was big on defense with three blocks, five boards and seven points. Sophomore Logan Bennet had a nice showing with seven points as well, adding on eight rebounds.

The Dinos aren’t done yet as they will play two more games in two days. On Thursday night, they will face the Tabiona Tigers (8-1) in a non-region matchup. On Friday, they will battle the Richfield Wildcats (6-5) in their fourth region game, hoping to keep the region wins coming.