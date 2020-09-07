Dinos Get into Swing at Carbon Country Club *Photo Gallery*

After a couple of disappointing weeks, Carbon got back on track on Thursday when Region 12 golf met at the Carbon Country Club Golf Course.

Bode Salas led the field with an outstanding round of 66 strokes. Rounding out the top four Dinos were Daron Garner (86), Branden Scovill (87) and Kyler Clark (88) for a 327 team score.

Richfield came in second behind the Dinos with a 337. Grand (342), South Sevier (359), Emery (364) and San Juan (422) followed suite. Tayven Guymon and Trevin Wakefield each finished with an 88 for the Spartans. Joey Leonard scored a 93 while Kavery Killpack ended with a 95.

The teams will be back at it on Wednesday at Cove View in Richfield.