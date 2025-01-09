Dinos Get the Close Dual Win Over Grantsville

The Carbon Dinos wrestling team made their way to Grantsville for a dual with the Cowboys on Wednesday. The Varsity dual began in the 165-weight class, as Eleke Lang defeated his opponent by fall early in the third round, earning six points for his team. Gavin Fausett was next up in the 175-weight class, as he would also get the win via fall, his coming toward the end of round one.

The Cowboys won the next three matches, earning them 12 points, tying the dual at 12 apiece. In the 106-weight class, Ashdyn Densley handled his opponent, getting the win by technical fall (18-3), giving the Dinos back the lead with his five points. Jantz Greenhalgh was up next in the 113-weight class, pinning his opponent in the second round, earning six points. Next up was JJ Munoz in the 120-weight class, also getting the win via fall, his coming in the first round.

Grantsville again would get three straight wins, bringing the dual score to 30-29, with the Cowboys in the lead. Jack Burdick brought the lead back to the Dinos in the 144-weight class, pinning his opponent in the first round, bringing the dual to 35-30. Next up was Trace Crespin in the 150-weight class. The match would go the distance in three rounds, but Crespin would get the win by decision (7-0). The Dinos were victorious over Grantsville in a tough battle, 38-35.

In the extra matches for Carbon, Paul Gioeli, Hamiel Pena, Nick Campbell, Coleman Hinkley and William Hinckley would all get wins over their opponents. Next up for the Carbon wrestling team is the Tournament of Champions on Jan.10-11. The team will travel through the canyon to Vernal.