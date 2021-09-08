Dinos Go 1, 2, 3 at Juab Invite

Photo courtesy of @carbonhihghxc

On Tuesday, the Dinos traveled to Nephi to compete in the Juab Invite. Carbon left its mark in the meet as the Dinos took the top three spots.

Kobe Cruz finished first with a 16:12.6 time in the 3.04 mile race. Packed closely behind were Easton Humes (16:56.7) and Pierce Bryner (16:57.5) as all three of them completed the race in under 17 minutes. Braxton Ware also finished in the top 10 when he took seventh overall with a 17:37.6 time. Rounding off the top five was Nathan Engar, who ended in 18th place (18:23). The Dinos easily took the meet with 31 team points. Manti (68) came in second, Canyon View (74) in third and Salem Hills (90) in fourth.

The Lady Dinos competed hard, but took fifth overall. Ambree Jones led the team in blue and white in ninth place with a 20:57.2 time. Her teammates finished as follows: Sophia Taylor in 17th (22:06.9), Mariah George in 22nd (22:40.4), Lindsie Fausett in 27th (23:35.7) and Ellie Hanson in 29th (23:55.3). The Lady Dinos were without Beverly Lancaster as she is pulling double duty and was at a soccer match that afternoon.

Annie McCoard of Provo led the pack in first with a 19:48 time, but it was Salem Hills that took first as a team with 42 points. For full results, please click here.

Carbon will have one more meet this week when the team heads to Spartans Murray Park on Friday.