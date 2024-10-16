Dinos Go Back and Forth with Templars

The Carbon Dinos volleyball team traveled to Manti on Tuesday for region matchup against the Manti Templars. The Templar team was sitting with a 4-8 region record and Carbon had a 3-9 region record.

The match started off with the home team taking control with the first set win, 25-13. Carbon bounced back, getting the win in set two, 25-17. Bringing on a tough battle in the third set, the Templars pulled out the win, 25-23. Once again, the Lady Dinos fought back, evening the score with a win in set four, 25-20.

This brought the match to the fifth and final set. The Templars were in sync with one another, sealing the deal, winning the set, 15-4. The win gave Manti their fifth region victory of the season.

Carbon drops to 3-10 in the region with one more match before the state tournament. The final match is set against the Emery Lady Spartans in Castle Dale on Oct. 22. The match will be broadcast live at etvnews.com/livesports.