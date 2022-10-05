Dinos Grab #4 Seed, Spartans Host Saturday

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The 3A State Soccer Tournament was recently released and Carbon received a top seed. The Dinos were awarded the #4 seed, meaning their path to the semi-finals will go through Price. Carbon will receive a first-round bye and will open up the second round against the winner of #13 Grantsville and #20 South Summit at home on October 12.

If the Dinos win, they will then host the quarterfinals game against the winner of #5 Manti and #12 Judge Memorial. #15 Emery will kick off the tournament at home on Saturday against #18 Grand. The winner of that game will then head to play #2 Canyon View on October 12.

The full bracket can be found here.