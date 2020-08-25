Dinos Hang with 5A Colts

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon was on the road on Friday night to take on Cottonwood. The Colts cashed in first with a 34-yard pass to take an early 7-0 lead. With the same score in the second quarter, Cottonwood was given a short field and took advantage, finding the end zone again.

Trailing 14-0 at the half, the Dinos began to shift the momentum due to good half-time adjustments. In the third quarter, Cooper Schade capped off a drive with a nine-yard touchdown catch from Keaton Rich. Carbon missed the point after and trailed by eight, 14-6.

The Dino defense held tough in the second half and kept Carbon in the contest. The Dinos went down the field and scored another touchdown in the fourth quarter, a 28-yard throw and catch from Rich to Mckaden Whiteleather, but needed a two-point conversion to tie the game. Carbon came up inches short on the two-point attempt to keep the game at 14-12. The Dinos failed to generate another opportunity and lost by that same score.

Rich went 13-27 for 183 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions from the air and rushed for 52 yards on seven carries. Whiteleather had five receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. Will Carmichael led the defense with 11 tackles in the game.

Up next, Carbon (0-2) will host Duchesne (2-0) on Friday night.