Dinos/Hawks Game Decided at the Line *Photo Gallery*

An exciting match between Carbon and North Sanpete took place on Friday night. The Dinos rebounded well from their poor shooting night at Uintah, scoring 19 points in the first quarter and 22 in the second.

Preston Condie and Noah Bradford led the offensive charge by driving to the hoop and cashing in at the foul line. North Sanpete, on the other hand, struggled at the charity strike, shooting just 36 percent on the night (5-14).

Hawk Trevin Morley kept North Sanpete within striking distance with his impressive offensive effort. He caused the Dinos fits and finished the night with 28 points.

North Sanpete overcame an 11-point deficient at halftime to cut it to one point, 52-51, early in the fourth quarter. The Dinos answered back with a 10-2 run off two three-pointers, one each from Condie and Bradford. Carbon never looked back and went on to win the game 77-67.

Condie had another excellent night, matching his season-high of 31 points to go along with eight rebounds. He was clutch at the foul line, going 17-18 (94%). Bradford also had a great night with 21 points, 11 of which came via free throws (11-12 92%). Carbon was 37-42 from the charity stripe for 88 percent, which turned out to be a key difference in the contest. Merrick Morgan matched a game-high eight rebounds while Caleb Winfree recorded seven assists. Keenan Hatch found himself in foul trouble but still finished with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Carbon (3-1) will play Union (1-2) on Monday and North Sevier (2-2) on Tuesday, both on the road. The Dinos will then return home to play South Summit (2-4) on Friday.