Dinos Head to Skyhawk Showdown

ETV News stock photo by Julie Johansen

Carbon was one of 40 teams that participated in the Skyhawk Showdown this past weekend. There were plenty of opportunities for the Dinos to improve their skills, and each wrestler was able to gain valuable experience.

Rawzyn Allred had the best tournament for the Dinos, making it all the way to the quarterfinals in the 113 weight class. Hyrum Nelson (215) made it to the ninth-place round, but lost by a pin. In the first consolation round of 144, Colin Fausett got the win over Jack Nelson by pin. Later, in the second consolation round of 175, Ajay Thayn defeated Gage Quinn by pin. Finally, Brax Tapia fell in the second round by major decision in the 132.

Up next, Carbon will head to Duchesne on Wednesday.