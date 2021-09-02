Dinos Hold Off Eagles *Photo Gallery*

Carbon and Millard met on the pitch on Tuesday as the season continues to move forward. It was a close match as the teams traded blows.

The Lady Dinos were able to gain a slight advantage, 2-1, at halftime. The battle ensued in the final half where the goals came in bunches. Carbon added two to its total as did Millard. The Dinos were able to hold off a late surge from the Eagles and win the match 4-3.

Sophomore Amiah Timothy continues to impress and find the back of the net. With two more goals on Tuesday, she is averaging around two goals per game. Kinley Cowdell played a big role as well, scoring once and adding two assists. Kacie Brady also recorded a goal while Beverly Lancaster logged an assist.

The Dinos (5-2) will host its first region game on Thursday when Richfield (5-3) comes to town.