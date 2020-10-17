Dinos Honor Fellow Student in Finale *Photo Gallery*

Hearts were heavy and emotions were high on Wednesday night when the Dinos took the field for the final time in 2020. The Carbon student body donned orange to show their love and support for one of their own, who was critically injured in a rollover accident the weekend before.

Just before kickoff, the news spread that the individual had passed due to injuries. A somber atmosphere overtook the stadium as a group of students took the field and held hands, praying for their friend and the family that was left behind.

The Dino football team then had a game against South Sevier. Carbon forced the Rams into two fourth downs on the opening drive, but both times South Sevier converted. The Rams took eight minutes off the clock on their opening touchdown drive. Carbon responded with a positive drive of its own, which ended short when the Dinos failed to convert of fourth down by mere inches.

Carbon then settled into the game and stopped the Rams from increasing their lead. The Dino offense continued to gain ground but inevitably stumbled before putting points on the board. On one instance, the Dinos had a chance to tie the game with a first and goal from inside the five, but failed to do so. The field goal attempt went wide, resulting in zero points for their efforts.

With the same score late in the first half, Carbon had the ball and went to its two-minute offense. Keaton Rich, who had played a good game up to this point, overthrew a receiver and the Rams picked off the pass. South Sevier took advantage of the mistake with a touchdown just before halftime to go up 14-0.

With their first possession of the second half, the Dinos methodically drove down the field and scored on Rich’s touchdown run. A botched hold caused a failed PAT, leaving Carbon trailing by eight.

Unfortunately, it was all South Sevier from that point on as turnovers and miscues plagued the Dinos. The Rams went on to score 19 unanswered points and take the contest 33-6. The Dinos left it all on the field on a night dedicated to their classmate and friend.

Photos by Jeff Barrett